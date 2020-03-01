Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Investors drawn by long-term income of social housing

More private funds are interested in providing state housing which, despite bringing in rents below market rates, has the advantages of 25-year leases and linkage to inflation

1st March, 2020
Mayeston Hall in Dublin 11: RediResi Icorp has bought 19 units for refurbishment and letting to local authorities

Investors are showing increased interest in providing multiple social housing units on long-term leases to local authorities and approved housing bodies which receive government funds, despite the fact that the rents offered by the government are below market rents.

Instead the investors are looking to the attraction of the 25-year long-term income stream as well as the linkage of rent increases to inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

With a recent Daft...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sandyford multi-let office blocks guiding at €15m

The prime-location lots are held on long leasehold interests from the local council

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

How real estate is adjusting to the changing world of work

The corporate workplace is more and more seen as key to improving employee experience

Hannah Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Investment market expects big deals despite uncertainty

Even without a new government in place, assets continue to be launched for sale, and demand remains strong, according to a new report

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago