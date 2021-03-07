Investor interest in hotel market goes up a level

The Irish hotel market is showing signs of increased investor interest, and this is reflected in properties that have recently come to the market as well as negotiations that are resuming for off-market sales.

According to John Hughes of CBRE, since the fourth quarter of 2020, and following price discounts of 15 to 20 per cent from some vendors, “there has been a discernible increase in activity from a transactional perspective. Where sellers are realistic...