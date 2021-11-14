Investment opportunity at office development in Tallaght

An interesting investment opportunity at the Cookstown Court office development in Tallaght, Dublin 24 has just come to the market for sale by private treaty and guiding €5 million through selling agent BNP Paribas Real Estate.

Accessed via the old Belgard Road, Blocks A and B of Cookstown Court are situated on the southern side of the Cookstown Estate Road.

The two four-storey over double-basement, semi-detached office buildings extend to a gross internal area of 3,585...