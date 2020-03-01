Sunday March 1, 2020
Investment market expects big deals despite uncertainty

Even without a new government in place, assets continue to be launched for sale, and demand remains strong, according to a new report

1st March, 2020
4
One of the biggest deals so far this year was the purchase by Deka Immobilien of the Reflector office building on Hanover Quay in Dublin

Activity has continued at pace in the Irish property investment market with a number of notable transactions completed in the opening months of the year, according to the latest CBRE bi-monthly report.

Despite fears about the effects of stamp duty, uncertainty about a new government and redemption requests by investors in unit-linked property funds, quite a number of deals have made it over the line.

Further evidence of this demand was also reflected in last...

