Investment firm Iput signs up to anti-carbon initiative

Property investment group Iput Real Estate Dublin, or Iput, has become the first Irish property company to join the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment.
Iput has pledged to the Irish Green Building Council (IGBC) to own and only develop assets that operate at net zero carbon by 2030.
Net zero carbon buildings are buildings that are highly energy efficient and fully powered from renewable energy sources, with any remaining carbon balance offset.
