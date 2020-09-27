Sunday September 27, 2020
Investment firm Iput signs up to anti-carbon initiative

The group has pledged to only own and develop assets that operate at net zero carbon by 2030

27th September, 2020
Businesses are being asked to ensure that their buildings are at net zero carbon by 2030

Property investment group Iput Real Estate Dublin, or Iput, has become the first Irish property company to join the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment.

Iput has pledged to the Irish Green Building Council (IGBC) to own and only develop assets that operate at net zero carbon by 2030.

Net zero carbon buildings are buildings that are highly energy efficient and fully powered from renewable energy sources, with any remaining carbon balance offset.

