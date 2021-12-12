Investment deals to top €4.5bn in surprisingly strong year
Residential increased its muscle in 2021, yields in most prime property sectors remained stable and German investors dominated
While some multimillion euro investment deals may have been waiting to get over the line as we went to press, agents are increasingly confident the value of this year’s investment deals could well exceed those seen in 2020 and could range between €4.5 and €5 billion.
John Moran of JLL believes it will exceed €4.5 billion which is not alone higher than the €3 billion achieved in 2020 but also 50 per cent higher...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Year in review: Ireland’s commercial real estate market continues to develop
Ireland is the only European country to have shown growth in 2020, and with further growth predicted over the next two years, the real estate sector is optimistic for the future
Construction Information Services Round-up
The Construction Information Services’ survey of upcoming residential and commercial developments across the country
Auction houses line up end-of-year online bonanza
BidX leads the charge with 110 properties under the hammer worth a combined €27 million, while other agents are selling via IAm Sold and Offr
Is 2021 an inflection point for green lending?
Greenwashed loans will soon become limited due to intervention at EU level and advancements in the valuation process, so the competitive edge will be with those who invest in sustainable buildings