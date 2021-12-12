Investment deals to top €4.5bn in surprisingly strong year

While some multimillion euro investment deals may have been waiting to get over the line as we went to press, agents are increasingly confident the value of this year’s investment deals could well exceed those seen in 2020 and could range between €4.5 and €5 billion.

John Moran of JLL believes it will exceed €4.5 billion which is not alone higher than the €3 billion achieved in 2020 but also 50 per cent higher...