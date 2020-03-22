Sunday March 22, 2020
INM office building with supermarket has guide price of €29m

Independent House near O’Connell Street in Dublin city centre has an annual rent roll of almost €1.8m

22nd March, 2020
Independent House, headquarter offices of INM in Dublin city centre, has four floors of office space as well as ground-floor retail

Agent Knight Frank is handling the sale of Independent House in Dublin 1, the headquarter office block that is home to Independent News & Media (INM). Retail supermarket SuperValu trades from the ground floor.

Both established tenants have been in situ since 2004, with a combined annual rent roll of €1,782,200. The opportunity will afford investors a net initial yield of 5.6 per cent at the €29 million (exclusive) guide price.

Located on the corner of Talbot Street...

