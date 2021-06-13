Infill development site of 4.35 acres in Dublin 11 for €1.96m

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed as sole agent to offer an infill development site of 4.35 acres for sale in Stadium Business Park in Ballycoolin in Dublin 11. The prime logistics and industrial site has an asking price of €1.96 million (exclusive).

The regular-shaped site is Zoned Objective “GE” under the terms of the Fingal Development Plan 2017 – 2023. The GE zoning objective is “to provide opportunities for general enterprise and employment”.

