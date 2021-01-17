Subscribe Today
Commercial

Inexorable logic: why industrial and logistics are where it’s at

International investors are eyeing the Irish industrial property market with increasing interest these days, and with good reason

Donal Buckley
17th January, 2021
Unit 20 at Ashbourne Business Park in Ashbourne, Co Meath, which sold for €5.2 million last year

Industrial and logistics, once the Cinderella of the commercial property market, are attracting increased attention from international investors and developers.

The largest deal in the Irish investment market in 2020 was seen when Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC, acquired Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s equity stake in a portfolio of Irish logistics assets valued at around €200 million. The portfolio is managed by Exeter Property, which has become a significant player here.

Interestingly,...

