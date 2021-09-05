Industrial warehouse investment on market for €4.3m

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed as sole agent to offer Unit 649 Greenogue Business Park in Dublin for sale and is inviting offers in excess of €4.3 million (exclusive).

The detached warehouse and office facility extends to 2,714 square metres on a site of 1.04 acres and is let to Charles River Microbial Solutions International, (which is not affected by the sale) until August 2032.

The lease incorporates a break option in 2027. However, the tenant has...