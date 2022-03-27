Industrial units with state tenants in situ for €11m

JLL is handling the sale of three industrial units in the Airways Industrial Estate in Dublin 17 for sale at a guide price of €11 million (subject to contract).

The units are fully let with 62 per cent of rental income coming from government agencies. There is the added benefit of upwards-only rent reviews with plenty of reversionary potentials and a reversionary yield of approximately 8.1 per cent.

There are strong tenants in situ – the OPW, Department...