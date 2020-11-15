Industrial unit in Rathcoole on market for €2.2m

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed to offer for sale Unit 400 Grants Road in Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole in Dublin for €2.2 million (exclusive).

The well-maintained high bay warehouse and office facility is located on a self-contained and gated site, in an established and actively managed park.

The detached facility extends to 1,861 square metres on 1.1 acres with full circulation available around the building, some 27 car-parking spaces to the front and...