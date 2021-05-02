Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Industrial space on offer in Dublin 12 for €900,000

Unit 241 Holly Road in the Western Industrial Estate in Walkinstown comprises 521 square metres situated in end of terrace spot

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
2nd May, 2021
Industrial space on offer in Dublin 12 for €900,000
Unit 241 Holly Road in the Western Industrial Estate in Dublin 12 is a modern, end-of-terrace unit of concrete portal frame construction

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed to offer Unit 241 Holly Road in the Western Industrial Estate in Dublin 12 to the market for sale with a guide price of €900,000 (exclusive).

The long-established industrial estate in Walkinstown is close to the N7 (Naas Road), the new Nangor Road and the M50 Motorway (Junction 9).

This building on offer is a modern, end-of-terrace unit of concrete portal frame construction, offering 521 square metres of industrial/warehouse space with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The development lands of 2.84 hectares has planning for a number of commercial buildings

Seven acres of development land in Longford Town guiding €1.5m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
The U Rathborne development in Ashtown, Dublin 15

Latest CBRE report accentuates positives across sector

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
Mike O’Connor, centre, director of O’Connor Murphy, with Méabh Tobin, Hazel Noone, Riona Coleman and David Clancy who have joined the company following its commercial property partnership with QRE Real Estate Advisers

O’Connor Murphy and QRE announce four new appointments

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
1-2 Leeson Street, Dublin 2: on the market for €1.1 million

Upper floors of Leeson Street building on market for reduced price

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1