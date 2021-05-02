Industrial space on offer in Dublin 12 for €900,000

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed to offer Unit 241 Holly Road in the Western Industrial Estate in Dublin 12 to the market for sale with a guide price of €900,000 (exclusive).

The long-established industrial estate in Walkinstown is close to the N7 (Naas Road), the new Nangor Road and the M50 Motorway (Junction 9).

This building on offer is a modern, end-of-terrace unit of concrete portal frame construction, offering 521 square metres of industrial/warehouse space with...