Industrial lands in Santry and Naas for sale

Lisney’s development land team has been instructed to bring two large industrial sites to market this week, including a parcel of industrial/enterprise land in Santry in north Dublin and a plot of strategically positioned industrial/warehousing zoned development land in Naas, Co Kildare.

The agent is guiding €3.5 million for the north Dublin lands and €3 million for the industrial lands in Naas.

The high-profile parcel of prime industrial/enterprise land on the...