Industrial development site in Newry area guiding €3.65m

A substantial industrial development site on the edge of Newry, eight kilometres from the border, has come to market for sale through Belfast selling agent Inprio.

The 22-acre site is strategically located beside the A1 dual carriageway between Belfast and Dublin and Inprio agents expect considerable interest.

Neil McShane, a director at Inprio, said: “With just two months left before Britain’s Brexit transition period comes to an end, many businesses in Ireland are still facing...