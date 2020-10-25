Sunday October 25, 2020
Industrial development site in Newry area guiding €3.65m

Freehold site of 22 acres strategically located beside A1 dual carriageway between Belfast and Dublin

25th October, 2020
A 22-acre site with industrial development potential on the edge of Newry beside the A1 dual carriageway between Belfast and Dublin is guiding £3.3 million (about €3.65 million)

A substantial industrial development site on the edge of Newry, eight kilometres from the border, has come to market for sale through Belfast selling agent Inprio.

The 22-acre site is strategically located beside the A1 dual carriageway between Belfast and Dublin and Inprio agents expect considerable interest.

Neil McShane, a director at Inprio, said: “With just two months left before Britain’s Brexit transition period comes to an end, many businesses in Ireland are still facing...

