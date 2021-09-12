Industrial and office facility for sale or let in Western Industrial Estate
The premises on Knockmitten Lane North has an asking price of €1.8 million and has been rezoned to provide for future residential development
Industrial specialist Harvey has been instructed to offer an industrial and office facility in Western Industrial Estate for either sale or to let with an asking price of €1.8 million (exclusive).
The premises, which comes with a large yard and future residential redevelopment potential, is located on Knockmitten Lane North. It comes with a 90 metre reverse profile to Nangor Road and was recently rezoned to REGEN, providing for future residential redevelopment, subject to planning.
The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
DNG appoints new deputy chief executive
Orla McMorrow has worked for DNG since 1994, most recently as regional director
Fingal’s Broadmeadow Greenway to include 1,365 residential units and wildlife park
The masterplan for the site in Corballis comprises 346 houses, 352 duplex units and 667 apartment units, as well as a 24-classroom school and three creches
Office market starts to find its feet after Covid-19
It’s uncertain what the post-coronavirus version of office life will be like in the short and medium term, but demand is returning in the Dublin market
Modern office investment with sitting tenants on sale for €10.75 million
Northwood House in Santry, Dublin 9 comprises a modern five-storey over basement office building providing 24 office suites