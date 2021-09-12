Industrial and office facility for sale or let in Western Industrial Estate

Industrial specialist Harvey has been instructed to offer an industrial and office facility in Western Industrial Estate for either sale or to let with an asking price of €1.8 million (exclusive).

The premises, which comes with a large yard and future residential redevelopment potential, is located on Knockmitten Lane North. It comes with a 90 metre reverse profile to Nangor Road and was recently rezoned to REGEN, providing for future residential redevelopment, subject to planning.

The...