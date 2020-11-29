Sunday November 29, 2020
Industrial and logistics sector immune to Covid-19 shocks for now

Colliers reports a number of German funds now actively looking for investment opportunities in this sector

29th November, 2020
Demand for investment opportunities in the industrial and logistics sector is at unprecedented levels

It’s always fascinating to observe the fallout from a crisis, and in particular how sectors within the wider property market have been affected by crises, be it the current pandemic or the last great recession just over a decade ago.

It seems, this time round, that the industrial and logistics sector continues to be somewhat immune to the wider shocks of Covid-19 and demand for investment opportunities, at every lot size, is at...

