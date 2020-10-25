In pod we trust: Firm’s WFH solution is a hit

Movement, a Dublin-based production and events company, recently launched its own innovative work from home solution, Movement Pod.

With tougher Covid-19-related restrictions and ever more people forced to work from home, the company pivoted its business and extended its offerings, which is how the Movement Pod was born.

When space in the home is at a premium, a Movement Pod could be the ideal home-office solution with the standard pod sizes measuring 2.5 x...