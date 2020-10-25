Sunday October 25, 2020
In pod we trust: Firm’s WFH solution is a hit

Events company Movement pivots its business to make mini-home offices that can be used for a variety of purposes

25th October, 2020
The Movement Pod offers a distraction-free environment for working from home or can be used as a home gym, a children’s playroom, a breakout room or as a hideaway at the end of the garden

Movement, a Dublin-based production and events company, recently launched its own innovative work from home solution, Movement Pod.

With tougher Covid-19-related restrictions and ever more people forced to work from home, the company pivoted its business and extended its offerings, which is how the Movement Pod was born.

When space in the home is at a premium, a Movement Pod could be the ideal home-office solution with the standard pod sizes measuring 2.5 x...

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
