Ikea company upsizes office at Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge

It’s a case of bigger is better for Ikea’s treasury section, known as ‘Fami’, which has recently expanded its office space in Dublin 2.

Fami Ltd is an affiliated company to the Ingka Group of Companies, a holding company based in the Netherlands and established by Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad.

Fami signed an initial lease at a newly refurbished 23 Shelbourne Road four years ago, in 2016, when the building...