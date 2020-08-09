Sunday August 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Ikea company upsizes office at Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge

Fami Ltd has signed a short-term lease with the building’s new owners U+I and Colony Capital to expand its existing footprint by an additional 135 square metres

9th August, 2020
No 23 Shelbourne Road, the new home to Fami, Ikea’s treasury section

It’s a case of bigger is better for Ikea’s treasury section, known as ‘Fami’, which has recently expanded its office space in Dublin 2.

Fami Ltd is an affiliated company to the Ingka Group of Companies, a holding company based in the Netherlands and established by Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad.

Fami signed an initial lease at a newly refurbished 23 Shelbourne Road four years ago, in 2016, when the building...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Plans submitted for futuristic media campus in Greystones

A new development at Killincarrig, which will incorporate a film and TV studio, could create as many as 1,200 new jobs in the Co Wicklow town

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

PwC to locate 3,000 employees at new building in Belfast’s Merchant Square

The Oakland Holding development, which was part-funded by the Northern Ireland Investment Fund, is a significant move in attracting business to Belfast

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

Untitled

A guide to the building projects getting the green light around the country

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago