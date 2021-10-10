Subscribe Today
Iconic Offices comes through Covid endurance test

Joe McGinley’s business is providing high-quality, flexible office space and was hit hard during the pandemic. Now the company has 50 to 70 per cent occupancy and expects to return to full occupancy by early next year

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th October, 2021
Joe McGinley: Chief executive and founder of Iconic Offices. Picture: Eoin Comisky

The old adage is that fortune favours the brave, but it also rewards the persistent. For Joe McGinley, chief executive and founder of Irish workspace provider Iconic Offices, the past 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic has proved an endurance test, one that is now beginning to pay off as we emerge out the other side of Covid-19.

Iconic Offices is a prominent provider of flexible, ultra cool workspaces across 16 venues in Dublin. It was...

