Ice Rink’s 20 apartments in Dublin city sold to Seapoint for €4.7m

A multi-family investment totalling 20 apartments in Dublin city centre has been sold to Seapoint Capital. Hooke & MacDonald handled the sale of the investment on behalf of Ken Fennell, the statutory receiver in Deloitte on behalf of Nama.

The Ice Rink development on Cork Street in Dublin 8, which was designed by BDP Architects and built in 2006, is a six-storey building which incorporates 41 apartments. The development occupies a prominent position just off the...