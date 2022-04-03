Iamsold launches national online land auction
Move follows farming community embracing online bidding in recent years, to buy livestock online and bid for land
Iamsold, is launching its first online National Land Auction which will take place on Thursday, May 19.
Where for many years, the traditional auction has been the preferred route to sale for farms and land holdings, the farming community has embraced online bidding in recent years, to buy livestock online and bid for land.
Patrick Folan, iamsold director, said: “We have been selling land by online auction for ten years and there is growing demand for...
