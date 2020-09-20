IAM Sold Property Auctions reveals fresh new look

IAM Sold Property Auctions, which runs Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Northern Ireland property auctions, has unveiled a new look across its online auction platforms and websites.

After eight years in business, the company revealed fresh new branding and a new logo to celebrate its time in business and also to look to the future in these times of uncertainty.

Director of the IAM Sold Group, Patrick Folan, said: “We feel the new branding encompasses our...