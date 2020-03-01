How real estate is adjusting to the changing world of work

The old adage of ‘location, location, location’ is changing as the key factor for tenants when looking for office space. Whilst location is still part of the decision-making process, occupiers are now placing more emphasis than ever on the types of buildings they are located in. Corporate real estate strategies are also evolving such that employee experience is the centerpiece, and the workplace is seen as key for improving employee experience.
Human experience...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team