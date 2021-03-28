How Jill & Gill’s fashion and flair found success in Dublin’s dead centre
Jill Deering and Gillian Henderson, founders of fashion outlet Jill & Gill moved into a vacant retail unit on St Stephen’s Green with the help of Champion Green and Aviva and experienced a 90 per cent increase in new customers
Across the country, urban centres in towns and villages have been laid to waste by the coronavirus pandemic and its associated series of lockdowns. It may look and feel apocalyptic, but Big Business is learning from this extraordinary situation and is moving to reuse empty units and revive a sense of innovation and culture back into our urban spaces.
“I walked down Grafton Street one Saturday afternoon recently,” said Anne Matthews, head of communications at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Prime mixed-use site in central Dublin on market for €4m
16-18 Exchequer Street is located close to the capital’s core retail district
Seven apartments on sale in Kilkenny city for €1m
The units collectively generate rental income of €80,000 a year
Nursing home opportunities lie in converted hotels
Two recent deals show that bedroom size is a major reason why some hotels are being looked at in terms of potential to be used as nursing homes
Half-acre site with planning permission and appealing views of Irish Sea
6 Glebe Lane in Newcastle, Co Wicklow is on the market with a guide price of €285,000