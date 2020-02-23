House of Wool hopes to corner market in city centre

The high-profile retail space on the corner of Dawson Street and St Stephen’s Green, formerly occupied by Elverys Sport, has been taken over by House of Wool after an extensive fit-out.

As a location, No 13 St Stephen's Green was key for the tenant, according to letting agent David Rowe of Finnegan Menton.

“House of Wool had been looking at a number of locations to give them an ideal pitch for the high-end tweed...