Sunday February 23, 2020
House of Wool hopes to corner market in city centre

Retailer takes over high-footfall spot formerly occupied by Elverys where Dawson Street meets St Stephen’s Green

23rd February, 2020
No 13 St Stephen's Green is now occupied by House of Wool

The high-profile retail space on the corner of Dawson Street and St Stephen’s Green, formerly occupied by Elverys Sport, has been taken over by House of Wool after an extensive fit-out.

As a location, No 13 St Stephen's Green was key for the tenant, according to letting agent David Rowe of Finnegan Menton.

“House of Wool had been looking at a number of locations to give them an ideal pitch for the high-end tweed...

