House at St James’s Street with planning permission for sale at reduced price of €750,000

Dublin city investors will be keen to know that 134 James’s Street in Dublin 8 has seen a significant price reduction to €750,000 and is now to be offered for sale via online auction with selling agent QRE via the Offr Platform.

The building was originally brought to the market for €1.5 million and subsequently reduced to €1.2. It is understood that the property had been sale agreed in the region of €1,000,000 until recently....