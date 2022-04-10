Hotel site opposite Connolly Station on offer for €12m

Knight Frank has brought a prime hotel development opportunity to the market at a guide price of €12 million exclusive.

The site, which adjoins Connolly Station on Amiens Street in Dublin 1, extends to approximately 0.4 of an acre and represents a significant opportunity, with planning permission in place for the construction of a seven-storey, 177-bedroom hotel.

The contemporary hotel design provides for generously sized rooms, capable of accommodating multiple four-star hotel brand guidelines. There are also...