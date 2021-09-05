Subscribe Today
Homes under digital hammer sell for a third over reserve

The latest Youbid auction saw one property in New Ross even sell for more than 50 per cent above AMV

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
5th September, 2021
The 55 square metre, two-bedroom apartment is located in a secure gated complex and is within walking distance of Midleton town centre. Picture: Youbid

An apartment in Midleton, Co Cork, has sold for almost 40 per cent more than its reserve in Youbid.ie’s latest online auction.

Apartment 5 Coppinger Vue in Castleredmond Park, sold after 33 bids for €195,000 from a reserve of €140,000.

The 55 square metre, two-bedroom apartment is located in a secure gated complex and is within walking distance of Midleton town centre.

