Homes under digital hammer sell for a third over reserve
The latest Youbid auction saw one property in New Ross even sell for more than 50 per cent above AMV
An apartment in Midleton, Co Cork, has sold for almost 40 per cent more than its reserve in Youbid.ie’s latest online auction.
Apartment 5 Coppinger Vue in Castleredmond Park, sold after 33 bids for €195,000 from a reserve of €140,000.
The 55 square metre, two-bedroom apartment is located in a secure gated complex and is within walking distance of Midleton town centre.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pair of D2 period buildings likely to spark investor interest
Nos27 and 28 Herbert Place have been well maintained as offices over the past two decades and would also be attractive as a residential letting opportunity
D8 co-living site with planning in the bag for €25 million
An extensive Cork Street site opposite Weaver Park is being sold with full permission for a 378-bed co-living scheme
Alan Moran: Is a two-tier market in store for Dublin offices?
Flights to quality have been witnessed in the past, but the repercussions of the pandemic have sped up the evolution of the office by a few years
Scheme of 211 quality apartments sold for €73m
Windmill in Clonsilla, Dublin 15, is under construction and due for completion by the end of 2022