Homes under digital hammer sell for a third over reserve

An apartment in Midleton, Co Cork, has sold for almost 40 per cent more than its reserve in Youbid.ie’s latest online auction.

Apartment 5 Coppinger Vue in Castleredmond Park, sold after 33 bids for €195,000 from a reserve of €140,000.

The 55 square metre, two-bedroom apartment is located in a secure gated complex and is within walking distance of Midleton town centre.