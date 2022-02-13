Subscribe Today
Home Store + More expands Irish footprint with Frascati store

The homeware retailer is to open a huge outlet on the ground floor of the Blackrock shopping centre

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
13th February, 2022
Home Store + More expands Irish footprint with Frascati store
Home Store + More’s new outlet in the Frascati Centre in Blackrock outlet brings its total store portfolio to 23 in Ireland

Homeware retailer Home Store + More is to take 2,137 square metres of lower ground floor space of the former Debenhams in the Frascati Centre in Blackrock, south Co Dublin.

This will be the chain’s first ever shopping centre store, as it traditionally trades in retail park locations. This outlet brings its total store portfolio to 23 in Ireland.

It is believed that the retailer is taking a long-term lease, and landlord works are to begin...

