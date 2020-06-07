Home comforts can’t be on a full-time basis

Working from home has its benefits, but so does the office – it’s where I met my wife.
The recent decision by Twitter to allow employees (whose jobs permit it) to work from home indefinitely has raised questions about the future of the post-Covid-19 office market.
Some commentators are suggesting that companies will require less space, with employees choosing to work for home more often – or even full-time. Others are adamant that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team