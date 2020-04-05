Hollywood favourite Bray Head Hotel on sale for €3m

The Bray Head Hotel, an iconic feature of the Co Wicklow seaside town’s waterfront promenade and a favourite among international film stars in the 1950s and 60s, is on the market with an asking price of €3 million through Lisney.

The same agent sold the hotel to a developer in 2017, when it achieved a price in the region of €2 million. The developer, IDV Developments, recently secured a planning grant to build...