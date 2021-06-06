Holiday resort in popular Donegal tourist spot on sale for €3.8 million

The Donegal Boardwalk Resort, situated on the Wild Atlantic Way, has been brought to the market with a guide price of €3.8 million.

The resort is being offered for sale on behalf of Bartra by Bannon with the tourism expertise of Niamh Walsh from TDL Horizons.

Overlooking Sheephaven Bay, this successful trading asset comprises 27 holiday villas in three cul-de-sacs. It also has a fully licensed seafront bar, restaurant and function room. The property comes...