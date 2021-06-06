Holiday resort in popular Donegal tourist spot on sale for €3.8 million
The development, which sits on the Atlantic coast, has 27 holiday villas in turn-key condition and a fully licensed seafront bar and restaurant, also comes with 45 acres of largely undeveloped land
The Donegal Boardwalk Resort, situated on the Wild Atlantic Way, has been brought to the market with a guide price of €3.8 million.
The resort is being offered for sale on behalf of Bartra by Bannon with the tourism expertise of Niamh Walsh from TDL Horizons.
Overlooking Sheephaven Bay, this successful trading asset comprises 27 holiday villas in three cul-de-sacs. It also has a fully licensed seafront bar, restaurant and function room. The property comes...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Side-by-side sites in Foxrock may offer enticing development opportunity
Two development sites have come to market in Dublin 18, both occupied by substantial homes, with Ceiliúrlann guiding €2.5m while Mount Salem is on offer for €3m
Offices available for sublet in Georges Quay Plaza
Part of the sixth floor of Block A at George’s Quay Plaza in Dublin, extending to 757 square metres, is available to rent for €618 per square metre (or €467,826)
Large five-bedroom detached home for sale in Newbridge
Rooske Lodge in the Co Kildare town, which is up for auction with an AMV of €600,000, is on a mature 1.2-acre site with potential for development
Eyre Square office building guiding at €2.5 million
The property at Hardiman House in Galway city is likely to appeal to a wide pool of investors