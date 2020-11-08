Holiday homes and lakeshore lodge feature in Youbid auction

A cedarwood lodge offering rustic charm and tranquillity on the shores of Lough Derg is listed for sale in online auction platform Youbid.ie’s next live-streamed event on Thursday, November 19.

The 98 square metre three-bed detached residence at Curraghmore Point in Coolbawn, Co Tipperary, requires some work and comes with an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €85,000.

The lodge sits on a generous 2.18-acre site with direct access to the lake. The property has...