Historic landmark hotel goes to market in Leitrim

A landmark hotel in Co Leitrim has recently come to market for sale through Gordon Hughes Estate Agents and will require an extensive restoration and renovation project to restore it to its former grandeur.

Abbey Manor Hotel on Dromohair’s Main Street sits on a 1.16 hectare site (about 2.86 acres). The former hotel is a prominent structure in the picturesque town and is nestled on the banks of the River Bonnet, close to the river’s...