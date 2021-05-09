Historic Bottlers’ Hall in Ringsend on market for €1.25 million
The landmark redbrick building in Dublin 4 comes with planning for revamp and expansion
A well-known landmark in Ringsend in Dublin 4, Dolphin House (known locally as the Bottlers’ Hall) on Irishtown Road has been put up for sale by tender through agent Quinn Agnew on June 10.
The agent is seeking offers in excess of €1.25 million for the property, which has planning permission for a refurbishment and expansion.
The redbrick building was built in 1915 and was the recreation hall for the Irish Glass Bottle Company workers until 2008.
