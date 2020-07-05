Historic 1930s office building in D2 to be redeveloped

Ireland’s first purpose-built office building is being rebuilt. Originally a 1930s construct, No 12 Dawson Street is undergoing a significant redevelopment by Core Capital and Oakmount.

The two firms will create a 5,574 square metre Grade A office space over seven floors – two floors more than its current height – as well as private landscaped terraces with views over the city centre and St Stephen’s Green.

Paschal Mahoney of Mahoney Architecture, the...