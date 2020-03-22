Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Hines reveals masterplan for Player Wills site on SCR

Renovation of the site will create space for 1,347 apartments and 15 low-rise townhouses

22nd March, 2020
5
A cgi of some of the 15 planned low-rise townhouses at Hines Ireland‘s new mixed residential scheme on the site of the old Players Wills cigarette factory and adjoining Bailey Gibson salvage yard. The scheme will house 1,347 apartments, retail areas, creches, and extensive residence facilities

Property investor and developer Hines has unveiled its imaginative masterplan for the redevelopment of the former Player Wills-Bailey Gibson site on the South Circular Road in Dublin 8.

The developer’s project will accommodate 1,347 apartments as well as 15 low-rise, three-storey townhouses which will be redbrick to blend in with the surrounding Victorian neighbourhood. All will be build-to-rent and managed by Hines. About 130 of the units will be for social rent in keeping with the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Blacksmith forge with prime city location offers development opportunity

The historic Boyne’s Forge in Dublin’s Silicon Docks area is on the market for €350,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

€3.6m for industrial facility and large yard in Donabate

The property is situated on a large secure yard of about 3.78 acres

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Station Building Two is launched with charity event

The Dublin office agency community raised €2,400 for the Peter McVerry Trust at the event

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago