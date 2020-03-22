Hines reveals masterplan for Player Wills site on SCR

Property investor and developer Hines has unveiled its imaginative masterplan for the redevelopment of the former Player Wills-Bailey Gibson site on the South Circular Road in Dublin 8.

The developer’s project will accommodate 1,347 apartments as well as 15 low-rise, three-storey townhouses which will be redbrick to blend in with the surrounding Victorian neighbourhood. All will be build-to-rent and managed by Hines. About 130 of the units will be for social rent in keeping with the...