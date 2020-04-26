High-spec warehouse space to let in Drogheda

Investors on the lookout for warehouse space within easy reach of Dublin Port may be interested in an investment opportunity Lisney has just brought to market.

On offer is an opportunity to lease a recently completed industrial building of about 5,990 square metres, (64,487 square feet), strategically located about 40km north of Dublin Port Tunnel.

The property is situated within Donore Industrial Estate in Drogheda and has frontage on to both the Donore Road and Matthews Lane...