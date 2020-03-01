High-spec K8 offices to let in Maynooth

Companies looking to cut the dreaded commute to jobs in Dublin and offer employment beyond the pale will be keen to know that K8 at the Maynooth Business Campus in Co Kildare has new, high-spec office space to let.

The ideally located and well-established business campus is currently home to many multi-national and indigenous local companies. The campus is located about 2km south of Maynooth town centre, off junction 7 on the M4 motorway, offering...