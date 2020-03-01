Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

High-spec K8 offices to let in Maynooth

The 1,626 square metres of office accommodation is spread over two floors

1st March, 2020
Maynooth Business Campus in Co Kildare has new office space to let

Companies looking to cut the dreaded commute to jobs in Dublin and offer employment beyond the pale will be keen to know that K8 at the Maynooth Business Campus in Co Kildare has new, high-spec office space to let.

The ideally located and well-established business campus is currently home to many multi-national and indigenous local companies. The campus is located about 2km south of Maynooth town centre, off junction 7 on the M4 motorway, offering...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sandyford multi-let office blocks guiding at €15m

The prime-location lots are held on long leasehold interests from the local council

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

How real estate is adjusting to the changing world of work

The corporate workplace is more and more seen as key to improving employee experience

Hannah Dwyer | 2 hours ago

Investment market expects big deals despite uncertainty

Even without a new government in place, assets continue to be launched for sale, and demand remains strong, according to a new report

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago