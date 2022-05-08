High-profile openings boost prospects of city centre retail property markets

The outlook for the retail property market has improved this year due to the combination of new store openings, resurgent retail sales and footfall activity.

Boosted by a noticeable increase in office workers, tourists and students in Dublin and other cities, retail sales volumes rose by 0.6 per cent on a monthly basis in March, and were 4.4 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels two years ago.

The largest monthly increases were seen in pharmaceuticals, medical and...