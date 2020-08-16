High-profile D2 construction project scaled back due to pandemic

The developers of a high-profile project on Dawson Street in Dublin city centre have significantly scaled back the retail element of their plan due to the pandemic.

BCP International Property Fund, a Dublin-based firm, linked up with Meyer Bergman, the pan-European retail specialists, in 2015 to acquire the building on the corner of Dawson Street and Nassau Street for a price in the region of €90 million.

They secured permission in 2017 to develop a mixed-use...