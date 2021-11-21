High interest expected in €50m site for new urban quarter at Clongriffin
The 27.4-acre mixed-use site offers huge potential in an area which already has transport infrastructure and amenities in place
Savills Ireland has announced the sale of a 27.4-acre site in Clongriffin in north Co Dublin for €50 million.
The Project Capital North site comes with full planning permission for 1,823 residential units and a 209-bedroom hotel, incorporating 20 short-term let apartments, and 1,367 car parking spaces together with 22,728 square metres of commercial space providing office accommodation and retail space.
According to Savills, all required infrastructure is in place for a developer to begin work on the site...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Living sector can offer a safe home for your money
The housing sector has expanded in the past decade to account for a quarter of the global property market. For investors, JLL’s new report on the sector reveals its direction of travel
Mac Group sets sights on data centres as part of post-Covid recovery
The Newry-based specialist builder is optimistic about future prospects, with £120 million of confirmed projects in the pipeline
End of an era as Coppinger Row restaurant to close
The acclaimed Dublin eatery will shut up shop on December 31 in the wake of landlord Aviva’s decision to develop the building
Retail unit at heart of Galway city for sale or to let
No 37 Shop Street is a three-storey building of 175 metres located on the city’s main shopping thoroughfare