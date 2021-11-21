High interest expected in €50m site for new urban quarter at Clongriffin

Savills Ireland has announced the sale of a 27.4-acre site in Clongriffin in north Co Dublin for €50 million.

The Project Capital North site comes with full planning permission for 1,823 residential units and a 209-bedroom hotel, incorporating 20 short-term let apartments, and 1,367 car parking spaces together with 22,728 square metres of commercial space providing office accommodation and retail space.

According to Savills, all required infrastructure is in place for a developer to begin work on the site...