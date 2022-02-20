High construction material prices set to continue for 2022
While the costs of some materials such as copper and timber appear to be easing, supply chain disruption, the cost of production and high demand will keep prices high, according to the latest report by consultancy firm Linesight
With copper, steel and timber prices still at critically high prices, the pressure on the construction sector to catch up with itself after the pandemic and to maintain viability on projects is set to remain an enormous challenge this year.
That’s according to a quarterly report issued by Linesight last week. The multinational consultancy firm provides cost, schedule, risk and project management services across the Irish construction sector.
Its latest ‘Quarterly Construction Materials...
