Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Hibernia Reit invests in sustainability

The property company is progressing its sustainability strategy, making it central to operations

29th March, 2020
2
Neil Menzies, the new sustainability manager for Hibernia Reit.

In a move that makes it one of the first commercial property firms in the country to have a designated management position specifically responsible for sustainability, Hibernia Reit has appointed Neil Menzies as its sustainability manager. As such, Menzies will be responsible for advancing the company’s existing sustainability strategy.

That includes working to reduce energy consumption and water usage across Hibernia’s property portfolio and improving waste management and recycling systems. He will also...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mortgage and bank measures provide respite – at a price

If you’re buying or selling a home, or looking to reduce mortgage repayments, be sure to consider the downside of Covid-19 mitigation measures

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago

Property is in a strong position to withstand the coming storm

While it’s too soon to predict the extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the real estate market, and there will be an impact, its scale will depend on how long the pandemic lasts

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Sales activities move online as agents work from home

As safety concerns over Covid-19 see more people working remotely, online sales solutions such as Offr are likely to benefit

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago