Sunday May 3, 2020
Hibernia gets permission for Harcourt Square development

Office accommodation scheme designed by Henry J Lyons will be on 1.9 acre site in heart of Dublin

3rd May, 2020
A computer-generated image of Harcourt Square in Dublin 2: the scheme will deliver 31,866 square metres of Grade A office accommodation

Hibernia Reit has received a grant of planning for an expanded development scheme at Harcourt Square in Dublin.

Designed by Irish architecture firm Henry J Lyons, the scheme will deliver 31,866 square metres of Grade A office accommodation on the 1.9 acre city centre site.

It’s an increase of just over 2,600 square metres, or nine per cent, on the previously approved plans for an almost 30,000-square metre scheme, and follows further work to optimise the layout....

