Heavyweight deals dominate demand for prime space in the capital

According to the latest logistics sector analysis from JLL Ireland, the Dublin industrial market performed steadily in Q2, with 64,475 square metres of take-up. This is a 48 per cent increase on take-up from Q1 and a 47 per cent increase on Q2 2020.

Take-up was boosted by an increase in larger deals: there were five deals greater than 4,645 square metres compared to just two deals last quarter. They accounted for 62 per cent of the volume of...