Hawkins\Brown opens Dublin office

Architecture practice Hawkins\Brown has announced it has established an office in Dublin as it looks to grow its work in Ireland.

Hawkins\Brown Studio Ireland joins a network of offices in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Los Angeles, re-affirming the practice’s long-term presence in Ireland to help it pursue further opportunities in the country. The company was founded in London in 1988 and employs 266 staff focused on architecture, interiors and urban design. The practice became...