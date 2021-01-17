Subscribe Today
Commercial

Harrington Street properties sell for over €2.9m

The adjoining houses in Dublin 8, which come with 26 rental units, exceeded the guide price of €2.7 million

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
17th January, 2021
Nos 2 and 3 Harrington Street in Dublin 8, a pre-63 investment incorporating 26 units, was sold by Colliers for €2.927 million

Colliers has exceeded the guide price of €2.7 million on a pre-63 investment at Nos 2 and 3 Harrington Street in Dublin 8, securing €2.927 million.

Strong interest was received from both local and international investors who were looking to avail of a value-add opportunity in one of the most popular residential areas in the city centre.

Harrington Street comprised two pre-63 three-storey-over-basement, mid-terraced buildings extending to 26 units, 25 units of which were under occupation. The investment...

