Harold’s Cross rental investment for €1.4m
Four modern apartments at 300 Harold’s Cross Road in Dublin 6 have been recently refurbished, and three are rented out, earning €72,000 per annum
Commercial investors hankering for an investment opportunity in Dublin city are likely to be interested in a healthy investment opportunity currently on the books of DNG’s commercial team.
The agent is handling the sale of four apartments at 300 Harold’s Cross Road in Dublin 6 West, for which it is seeking offers of €1.4 million.
The modern apartments have recently been refurbished, are in good condition and together they extend to a collective...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Top property firms make a splash for Simon
The Dragons at the Docks charity boat race, in aid of Dublin Simon Community, is back on September 1 after two years as a virtual event due to the pandemic
Dublin 2 mews with development potential on sale for €1.25 million
A self-contained mews for sale at the rear of Merrion Square is currently in commercial use, but could be converted into accommodation
CIS round-up: what’s being built, when and where around the country
The Construction Information Service offers the latest on building schemes across Ireland
Comment: Logistics assets can be a hidden source of fast and flexible capital
Logistics assets offer a stress-free way to free up capital when and as a company owner needs it, writes Mel Sutcliffe