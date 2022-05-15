Subscribe Today
Harold’s Cross rental investment for €1.4m

Four modern apartments at 300 Harold’s Cross Road in Dublin 6 have been recently refurbished, and three are rented out, earning €72,000 per annum

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
15th May, 2022
Harold’s Cross rental investment for €1.4m
Four apartments at 300 Harold’s Cross Road in Dublin 6W are on the market for €1.4 million

Commercial investors hankering for an investment opportunity in Dublin city are likely to be interested in a healthy investment opportunity currently on the books of DNG’s commercial team.

The agent is handling the sale of four apartments at 300 Harold’s Cross Road in Dublin 6 West, for which it is seeking offers of €1.4 million.

The modern apartments have recently been refurbished, are in good condition and together they extend to a collective...

